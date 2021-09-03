Home / News / Wrong tax figure printed in school project story

Wrong tax figure printed in school project story

Tue, 03/09/2021

In last week’s Staples World, a cited amount of tax increase should have been per year, instead of per month.

The story quoted the tax increase for the median home value in the district, which is $125,000. The tax increase for such a home would be $282 per year, or $24 per month.

Below is a chart of home values and the amount of tax increase for the proposed school referendum. 

For an exact cost for each parcel of land, home, land and business owners can use the tax calculator on the school’s web site, isd2170.k12.mn.us.

Early voting is currently open, with election day on April 13.

 

