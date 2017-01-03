Aldrich accident on snowy roads
A snowplow passes emergency vehicles at an accident scene on Jan. 10 in Aldrich.
Taking oath of office
Three members were elected to the Staples-Motley School Board Nov.
Minor injuries in car-bus accident
A bus-car accident occurred at the intersection of Warner Road and 8th Street NE in Staples on Jan.
Todd County Commissioners
The Todd County Commissioners paused for a photo at their organizational meeting Jan. 3.
Baby, it's cold outside
Margaret Ktytor of Staples sipped on a cup of hot coffee while posing for a photo beneath the Mid-Central Federal Sav
Jack Fietek, above, and Max Giza track down rebounds in the team’s win against Royalton. (Staples World photos by Mark Anderson)
Smith, Fietek star in win
Gavin Smith and Jack Fietek led the Staples-Motley boys basketball team to a 61-46 win over Royalto
Lois Thielen and John Kunstleben at the MASWCD convention in December. (Submitted photo)

Kunstleben, Thielen honored as conservationists

John Kunstleben and Lois Thielen of Swan Lake Acres, Grey Eagle, were honored as outstanding conservationists at the annual convention of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD) in Bloomington. The event hosted landowners from around Minnesota – each nominated by...

Todd commissioners interviews coordinator

As part of their year-end meeting Dec. 29, the Todd County Commissioners completed a full-board interview of coordinator candidate Joseph Hatch. The interview team had previously conducted the first round interviews for the position and recommended Hatch for a second round interview with the full...

Taking the oath in Wadena County

The oath of office was given by Judge Sally Robertson, center, to these individuals on Jan. 3 prior to beginning their business for the new year. Each will serve a four year term. From left are Chuck Horsager, District 4 commissioner; Curtis Bryniarski, recently appointed Wadena County  Deputy...

Twin Eagle Dairy earns water certification

The Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP) has surpassed 300 certified farms, marking a year of strong growth with a milestone. This voluntary program works with farmers and landowners to identify and mitigate risks to water quality on a field by field basis. The...

Special Sections

Obituaries

Carol (Norberg) Peterson
Carol Ann Petersen, “Zaz,” 51, of Nisswa, passed away with her family at her side on December 26, 2016 at Essentia-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. A Celebration of...

