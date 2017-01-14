Future Cardinal wrestlers
Staples-Motley youth wrestlers hosted hundreds of area youth, grades k-6, for their annual tournament Jan. 28.
The Staples Area Women’s Chorus (SAWC) hosted the 2017 Women’s Choral Festival, ‘Her Voice, Her Song,’ on Jan.
SMHS speech: first meet.. first place trophy
The Staples-Motley High School Speech Team placed first at their first meet of the season, Jan.
CLC Staples hosts career fair
Eleven area high schools participated in a career exploration day at Central Lakes College on Frida
Family fun time in Motley
A number of families attended the ‘Move, Drop (Everything) & Read’ event at the Motley Family Center Jan.
Activities highlight ‘I Love to Read’ month
If sitting down with a good book is one of your New Year’s resolutions, now is the perfect time to
Front: Rachell Fisher, Raven Rian Kakaygeesick-Hart, Samantha Svendsen, Mardi Opheim, Bryn Williams, Sophie Roberts, Delaney Larson, Macy Judd, Kallee Abbas, Julia Trantina and Krystal Yoder. Back: Alex Brings, Andrew Bates, Elijah Sams, Coleman Klimek, Jonah Johnson, Matt Fisher, Cade Bestland, Jeremy Stultz, Torii Nienow, Sadie Thompson and Samantha Mrazek.
CLC Automotive Technology instructor Ray Johnson leads a break-out session at the Jan. 27 career fair in Staples.
Piper Noska walks on a balance beam, with some help from her mom, Kayla Noska and baby brother Drake.
The Page Turners, a tween/teen book club that meets monthly at the Staples Public Library, recently read the autobiography, “I’m Alive,” written by Duke Pieper and Jim Bruton. Pictured clockwise from left: Samantha Mrazek, Dustin Converse, A.J. Nienow, librarian Melissa Jewison (advisor to the group), Skye Larson, Katherine Michel, Colton Converse, Caden Mrazek, Grant Woodvick, Owen Winter. (Staples World photo by Dawn Timbs)

Health care relief bill passed, signed

The Minnesota House overwhelmingly approved the conference committee report for Senate File 1 on a vote of 108-19, recently. The bill provides a 25 percent premium reduction to Minnesotans who do not qualify for MNsure tax credits on the individual market and includes key Republican-led reforms to...

‘Her Voice, Her Song’ performance

The Staples Area Women’s Chorus (SAWC) hosted the 2017 Women’s Choral Festival, ‘Her Voice, Her Song,’ on Jan. 28, at the Staples-Motley High School in Staples. The day-long event culminated with a combined concert for the public at the SMHS gymnasium. Seventeen area schools participated in the...
Technology Mobile recently received the donation of two additional 3D printers for use in area schools. From left are Paul Drange, National Joint Powers Alliance; Alicia Green, Technology Mobile; and Steve Reberg, Staples Business Advantage representative. (Submitted photo)

Technology Mobile gains two 3D printers

Technology Mobile’s library of cutting-edge technology increased by two 3D printers this week, giving the collaborative program additional resources to better serve Region 5 school districts. Staples Business Advantage, a National Joint Powers Alliance® partner, heard of “Tech Mobile,” through Dave...

View road conditions from MnDOT snowplow cameras

The public can now view winter road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s new “plow cams” available through the 511mn.org website. Some of the agency’s 838 snowplows are equipped with cameras that show real-time road conditions along plow routes. “The plow cams are another...

Leota Stark
Leota (Lee) Stark, 91, of Staples passed away January 29, 2017, at Lakewood Health System Care Center, Staples, under the devoted care of Hospice.A Celebration of Lee’s life will be held...

