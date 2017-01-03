A snowplow passes emergency vehicles at an accident scene on Jan. 10 in Aldrich.
John Kunstleben and Lois Thielen of Swan Lake Acres, Grey Eagle, were honored as outstanding conservationists at the annual convention of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD) in Bloomington. The event hosted landowners from around Minnesota – each nominated by...
As part of their year-end meeting Dec. 29, the Todd County Commissioners completed a full-board interview of coordinator candidate Joseph Hatch. The interview team had previously conducted the first round interviews for the position and recommended Hatch for a second round interview with the full...
The oath of office was given by Judge Sally Robertson, center, to these individuals on Jan. 3 prior to beginning their business for the new year. Each will serve a four year term. From left are Chuck Horsager, District 4 commissioner; Curtis Bryniarski, recently appointed Wadena County Deputy...
The Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP) has surpassed 300 certified farms, marking a year of strong growth with a milestone. This voluntary program works with farmers and landowners to identify and mitigate risks to water quality on a field by field basis. The...