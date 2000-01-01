Todd County approves solid waste budget, fees The Todd County Commissioners approved the budget and fee increases for the solid waste department at their Dec. 29 meeting. The budget for the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund shows revenues of $1,831,888 but expenditures of $2,138,019 for a 2017 projected loss of $306,131. Board Chair Barb Becker...

Four ag commodity councils seeking board members The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will be conducting a mail ballot election to fill board vacancies for Minnesota’s barley, beef, corn, and soybean research and promotion councils. Elected members serve three year terms, directing the investment of their councils’ check-off program...

Public hearing held on solid waste solutions A public hearing was held Dec. 20 at the regular meeting of the Todd County Board of Commissioners for issues related to Solid Waste. Mike Hanan who acts as the director, said that solid waste has two main sources of revenue: o Tipping fees and MSW disposal fees, and o Parcel fees. The purpose of...