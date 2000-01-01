More hopes and dreams for 2017
The Staples World recently caught up with a few area residents and asked them each three questio
Family hockey outing in Motley
The Ihme family of Motley didn’t let a little cold weather keep them off the ice skating rink in Motley Dec.
Science program on fire
Chuck Deeter from Headwaters Science Center in Bemidji gave a presentation on fire at the Motley-Staples Middle
Sharing their talents
The multi-talented Koopmann Family performed to a packed house on New Year’s Eve, at the Motley United Methodis
Joe Fellman, right, along with his brother Rudy, show the 500 pound bear Joe shot on his first bear hunt. (Submitted photo)
First bear hunt yields 500 pounder
Joe Fellman of Staples just about gave up on the idea of ever bear hunting.
School friends, pool fun....Activity Day
Staples-Motley third grade students enjoyed swim time at the Staples Community Center Jan.
Todd County approves solid waste budget, fees

The Todd County Commissioners approved the budget and fee increases for the solid waste department at their Dec. 29 meeting. The budget for the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund shows revenues of $1,831,888 but expenditures of $2,138,019 for a 2017 projected loss of $306,131. Board Chair Barb Becker...

Four ag commodity councils seeking board members

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will be conducting a mail ballot election to fill board vacancies for Minnesota’s barley, beef, corn, and soybean research and promotion councils. Elected members serve three year terms, directing the investment of their councils’ check-off program...

Public hearing held on solid waste solutions

A public hearing was held Dec. 20 at the regular meeting of the Todd County Board of Commissioners for issues related to Solid Waste. Mike Hanan who acts as the director, said that solid waste has two main sources of revenue:  o Tipping fees and MSW disposal fees, and  o Parcel fees. The purpose of...

Lorna Wiens
Lorna Wiens, 72, of Staples, passed away January 2, 2017, at the St. Cloud Hospital.Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 7, at 1 p.m, at Faith Lutheran Church in Staples. Visitation will...

