The magnificent Table Mountain overlooks Cape Town, South Africa and is consider one of the ‘New’ Seven Wonders of Nature. Rebekka Paskewitz said “being on top of this mountain gave us this beautiful view and personally made me step back and realize the blessings we are given: not only for the land, sea and sky, but for the adventures God brings us on which change our lives.” (Submitted photo)
South Africa trip with FFA teaches Rebekka Paskewitz to appreciate life
Rebekka Paskewitz traveled to South Africa with the national FFA, touring farms and agricultural sc
Snowmobile donated to Staples club
A 1995 Polaris Trail Indy snowmobile was donated to the Staples Sportsman’s Club by Rollie and Barb Spychalla,
Defense leads to offense in two wins
The Staples-Motley boys basketball team used pressure defense and good shooting to win two games, 7
Cheering on the teams
Staples-Motley cheerleaders gave energy to the crowd for both the boys and girls basketball games during the va
Ted Feyder, Gary and Dawn Timbs to perform
Singer/songwriters Ted Feyder, Gary Timbs and Dawn Timbs will perform at Centennial Auditorium in S
Betty Cline DeVaudruil, left, and Marge Cline Ervin, join their mother Dorothy to enjoy the yard. Behind them is the screened room where Dorothy enjoyed her antiques. (Submitted photos)
There’s more to the story of ‘trash’ house
I just want to comment on the excitement surrounding the house at 823 1st Ave., now Hwy 10, in Stap
Input sought for deer plan

People interested in deer will have an opportunity to discuss goals and values that could define Minnesota’s first-ever deer management plan at public engagement meetings hosted by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in Alexandria on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Broadway Ballroom, 115 30th Ave. E....

Nominations open for inaugural Minnesota Job Honor Awards

The Minnesota Job Honor Awards is accepting nominations for its first awards event set for May 10 in the Twin Cities. The awards will celebrate “A New Kind of Hero” – Minnesotans who have overcome significant barriers to employment and the employers who hire them. Deadline for nominations is Feb....

Workshop offered for dairy producers on robots, parlors

University of Minnesota Extension will be hosting a workshop titled, “Robots vs. Parlors: Economics & Options.”  This workshop is for area dairy producers who may find themselves at a crossroads between putting in robots for automatic milking or building a parlor.  One session will be Thursday...
JCI Staples (Staples Jaycees) received the 2016 Annual Gold Chapter award at the JCI Minnesota convention held nJan. 20-22. Members attending included; from left, Melissa Radermacher, Amanda Jans, Megan Haber, Zachariah Johnson, Robin Rothstein and Scott Lenk. (Submitted photo)

Staples Jaycees bring home state awards

JCI Staples won a number of awards, including the 2016 Annual Gold Chapter award, at the JCI Minnesota annual convention in Plymouth Jan. 20-22.  Megan Haber was president of local chapter, JCI Staples, since 2014. She’s also served as state secretary in 2016 and is now the Region 2 Director for...

Wanda Cestnik
Wanda L. (Poynter) Cestnik, 68, of Motley, passed away with her family by her side, January 22, 2017 at Lakewood Health System Care Center in Staples.Services will be held  Saturday, Jan. 28, at...

