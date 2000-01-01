A Christmas musical
 “Twinkle and the All-Star Angel Band” was presented Dec.
Elves and reindeer sing at Care Center
Students of Magic Forest preschool in Staples sing for Lakewood Care Center residents during their activity tim
Gavin Smith scores on a fast break basket in the team’s win against Aitkin. Smith scored 18 against Aitkin and followed that up with a 21 point game at Pequot Lakes. (Staples World photo by Mark Anderson)
Boys click in hoop win
The Staples-Motley boys basketball team was firing on all cylinders in a 79-47 home win against Ait
Chelsea Nanik stops an Aitkin player from getti ng a pass off. (Staples World photo by Mark Anderson)
Good play leads to 6-1 record for girls hoops
The Staples-Motley girls basketball team battled two quality opponents and came out on top, beating
A look back on 2016 in Motley, Cushing areas
A number of stories were collected throughout Motley, Cushing and the surrounding area during 2016.
2016 was a year of building for the future
Many of the stories that appeared in the Staples World in 2016 centered on preparations for the fut
First Student Activity Day set for Jan. 3

Tuesday, Jan. 3, as Staples-Motley students return from their winter break, they’ll have an interesting first day back of learning, helping and playing as the school district will hold its first Activity Day. While students are engaged in a variety of activities, teachers will be in workshops and...

Rep. Ron Kresha and Rep. John Poston get committee duties

House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, has announced committee assignments for the 2017-2018 Minnesota Legislature which will convene at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 3 The 27 committees, subcommittees and divisions that House Republican leadership named in late November are at the core of the legislative...

Icy roads cause crash

A Holmen, Wisc. man is in critical condition as the result of a one-vehicle accident Dec. 26, on Hwy 10 north of Cushing. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Adam McCullough was traveling north on Hwy 10 at approximately 1 p.m. when he lost control on the icy road. His...

Obituaries

Ardith Schmith
Ardith A. (Ardy) Schmith, 84, a long-time resident of Aldrich, passed away December 25, 2016.A celebration of life will be held at the Congregational Church in Staples,  at 11:00 a.m. on...

