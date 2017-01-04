Motley-Staples Middle School 6th graders in LaRaye Bjorge’s elective CTE class, Extreme Eccentric Engineering, are pictured with a catapult they built. From left are Landon Mertens, Noah Greenwaldt, Ethan Zerfoss. The boys said that their catapult was able to shoot a marble up to 130 ft. in the school hallway.
Middle school students present Career Technical Education (CTE) Showcase
Motley-Staples Middle School students in grades six and seven had the opportunity to present their
Townhomes coming along
The Roach Family 34-unit townhome project, located near the 1100 block of NE 5th and 6th Streets in Staples, is
Making progress
Construction continued at the new TimberLake Hotel in Staples Jan.
Five newly elected members of the Staples City Council took the oath of office as they began their new terms on the council. From left, Rachel Johnson, Chris Etzler, Mary Theurer, Doug Case and Brian Fisher. Johnson and Fisher are starting their first term on the council, while Etzler was re-elected as mayor and Theurer and Case were re-elected as council members. (Staples World photo by Mark Anderson)
Council gets to work on winter issues
The Staples City Council discussed shoveling sidewalks and ice skating at their Jan.
Panelists who will help facilitate discussions following the screening of “Being Mortal,” from left, Dr. Julie Benson, Daryl Jacobson, Lakewood Health System Chaplain, Dan Frank of the Initiative Foundation and Lonna Dille, Lakewood Health System licensed social worker (LSW). (Staples World photo by Mark Anderson)
Being Mortal:
e is going to die soon is one of the most avoided conversations in the medical world.
Todd Jenkins and Dave Owens, employees with Hengel Ready Mix and Construction of Pillager, worked Jan. 16, hauling out debris from a house along Hwy 10 in Staples, prior to its upcoming demolition.
Farm recycling dumpsters being delivered in Winona County. The Central Minnesota dumpster hub is located at the Pope County Fairgrounds in Glenwood. (Submitted photo)

Program for farmers to recycle plastic

Farmers have heard about this, now it’s here, on the ground, in Minnesota. The first 400 new Ag Plastic Recycling Dumpsters were delivered January 9, to the Pope County Fairgrounds in Glenwood. The program, offered by Revolution Plastics, is part of an effort led by a core group of nine Central...

Tax filing season opens January 23

The Minnesota Department of Revenue will open state individual income tax filing season Jan. 23. For the benefit and convenience of Minnesotans, this is the same day as the Internal Revenue Service. The filing deadline to submit 2016 tax returns is Monday, April 18, rather than the traditional...

Donation to library group

Liz Koskiniemi, left, of the Staples Motley Area Women of Today, presented a $250 check to Gloria Palmer, president of the Friends of the Staples Public Library to support library programming. The funds were earned during the annual Railroad Days Car Show organized by the Women of Today. Koskiniemi...

Sun dogs

John Sinotte, Jr., Baxter, shared this photo he captured of these sun dogs above the Lexington Mfg. building in Brainerd, on Jan. 9. Sun dogs are an optical phenomenon, caused by the refraction of sunlight on flat, hexagon ice crystals (diamond dust) found high in the sky in Cirrus clouds. A pair...

Paula Widmer
Paula Ann Widmer, 77, of Staples died Janaury 13, 2017, following a lengthy illness.A Celebration of Life and Catholic Mass will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart...

