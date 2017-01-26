Workshop offered for dairy producers on robots, parlors

University of Minnesota Extension will be hosting a workshop titled, “Robots vs. Parlors: Economics & Options.”

This workshop is for area dairy producers who may find themselves at a crossroads between putting in robots for automatic milking or building a parlor.

One session will be Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Browerville Community Center. A second workshop will be Friday, Feb. 10, at Dino’s Eden Lakeside Club in Eden Valley. Both workshops will cover the same content and will run from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., with registration starting at 10 a.m.

The registration fee includes lunch and speaker handouts.

Speakers and topics include:

o David Kammel with the University of Wisconsin-Madison on design and layout for low-cost parlors.

o Jim Salfer with U of M Extension on options and considerations for robotic milking systems.

o Kevin Janni with the University of Minnesota on dairy housing and ventilation options.

o Discussion on the economic comparisons of a parlor versus a robotic milking system.

o Panel of local dairy producers sharing their own experiences of deciding between robots and parlors.

Producers from all size farms and stages of life are welcome to attend. It is also encouraged that agribusinesses who work with producers in this position attend.

The Browerville Community Center is located at 653 Main St. S, Browerville. Dino’s Eden Lakeside Club is located at 15445 Cty Rd 9, Eden Valley.

RVSPs are requested by Friday, Feb. 3, to help with the meal count. For the Browerville location, RSVP to Brenda at nels4220@umn.edu or 320-533-4655. For the Eden Valley location, RSVP to Emily at krek0033@umn.edu or 320-255-6169, extension 3.

If you have any questions about the workshop or would like to be a sponsor for the event contact Emily Wilmes at the Stearns County Extension Office at 320-255-6169, extension 3 or Brenda Miller at the Todd County Extension Office at 320-533-4655.