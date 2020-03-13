Home / News / "Wellebrate" in Wadena postponed

"Wellebrate" in Wadena postponed

Fri, 03/13/2020 - 9:44am admin1

Wellebrate in Wadena is postponed because of coronavirus.A press release from the event stated:

“Tri-County Health Care has been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 for some time. We have been taking precautionary steps to ensure the safety of our community and staff.

“In order to protect our community from even a remote possibility of exposure to the COVID-19 or Influenza viruses, we have decided to postpone this event.

“Our wellness events are widely attended, including our more elderly population that are at higher risk, so we will reschedule this event when appropriate.

“Thank you for your understanding and support.”

