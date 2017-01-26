Two arrested after meth found in auto

On Jan. 19, Staples Police stopped a vehicle on Hwy 10 for speeding. Police could see signs of drug use and possession from the occupants inside the vehicle.

After getting consent to search the vehicle, police located a total of 16 grams of methamphetamines, .5 grams of ecstasy, six hypodermic needles, 75 small individual baggies, a digital scale, a meth pipe and a large amount of cash.

Police arrested Kurt Zetah, of Browerville, and charged him with 2nd degree sales of a controlled substance and 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance. Police also arrested Nicole Rahn, of Cushing, and charged her with two counts of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

The vehicle they were driving was forfeited. Both parties were transported to the Todd County Detention Center.

Also included in the Staples police report:

Jan. 17; Staples Police were notified of threats being made on social media between Staples-Motley students and Pillager students about fighting at the basketball game. The reason was the recent fatal crash near Pillager. Police provided coverage at the basketball game.

Jan. 20; Staples Police observed an individual walking a long Hwy 10, just west of the city limits. The subject was found to be intoxicated and was given a ride home.

Jan. 22; Staples Police assisted the Todd County Sheriff’s Dept with a vehicle rollover on Cty Rd 7 near Songbird Loop. Police arrived first on scene and discovered foot prints in the snow heading northbound. Two individuals were located on Hwy 210 near 490th St. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.