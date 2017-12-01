Trends show rural story defies expectations

The public is invited to join Todd County Citizens Against Drugs coalition members for an engaging presentation on Rewriting the Rural Narrative by Extension Senior Research Fellow Ben Winchester.

It seems the rural story has already been told. Small towns keep getting smaller. Churches, schools, clinics, businesses, and now post offices, have closed their doors as the lucky few migrate out to the big cities. This deficit framework dominates how we discuss and envision our rural communities, but this is not the real story of what is happening in small towns.

The story of rural America since 1970 is rich and diverse, with positive trends occurring under the radar. Learn how these important positive changes have been occurring across the rural landscape require us to rewrite the narrative of rural community change.

Winchester’s presentation is free and will be offered two times in Todd County, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the NJPA Conference Room in Staples from 11-12:30 p.m., and at the Minnesota National Bank in Long Prairie from 2-3:30 p.m.

Winchester has been working both in and for small towns across the Midwest for over 20 years. He is trained as a rural sociologist and works as a Senior Research Fellow for the University of Minnesota Extension, Center for Community Vitality. He conducts applied research on economic, social, and demographic topics surrounding a theme of “rewriting the rural narrative” that are vital to rural America. For more information, contact Connie Burns, Health Education Coordinator, at 320-732-2221, or connie.burns@co.todd.mn.us.

Citizens Against Drugs (CAD) strives to create safe and healthy communities for all Todd County residents. CAD coalition members encourage everyone to attend and reflect on how we can collaborate and continue to write our own Rural Narrative.