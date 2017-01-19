Townhomes coming along

The Roach Family 34-unit townhome project, located near the 1100 block of NE 5th and 6th Streets in Staples, is on target, according to owner Matt Roach of Little Falls. Pictured above, crew members work on the roof of one of the 6th St. units. Pictured in center photo, Matt Roach (left) discusses plans for one of the handicapped accessible bathrooms with Staples native Greg Ziegler, with Ziegler Plumbing and Heating of Little Falls. All of the two and three-bedroom units are single level. Framing and siding has been completed on a few of the units and all of the townhomes are expected to be open by this June. (Staples World photos by Dawn Timbs)