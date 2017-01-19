Home / News / Townhomes coming along

Townhomes coming along

Thu, 01/19/2017 - 4:00am admin1

The Roach Family 34-unit townhome project, located near the 1100 block of NE 5th and 6th Streets in Staples, is on target, according to owner Matt Roach of Little Falls. Pictured above, crew members work on the roof of one of the 6th St. units. Pictured in center photo, Matt Roach (left) discusses plans for one of the handicapped accessible bathrooms with Staples native Greg Ziegler, with Ziegler Plumbing and Heating of Little Falls.  All of the two and three-bedroom units are single level. Framing and siding has been completed on a few of the units and all of the townhomes are expected to be open by this June. (Staples World photos by Dawn Timbs)

 

Staples World

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 100
Staples, MN 56479
Telephone: (218) 894-1112 - Fax: (218) 894-3570
Toll Free: 1-888-894-1112
E Mail: info@staplesworld.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media