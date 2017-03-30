Todd-Wadena Electric sets annual meeting

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative will hold its annual meeting and member dinner on Thursday, April 20, at Memorial Auditorium in Wadena. Registration and bingo begin at 4:30 p.m., with the meeting at 5:30 p.m., and member dinner to follow.

Members who haven’t already done so by mail, are encouraged to cast their vote for the Board of Director elections prior to the meeting.

The meeting agenda will include the election of directors to fill three terms on the cooperative’s board. Terms will expire for incumbent directors Dale Adams, Norm Krause and Gene Kern. All three are seeking re-election.

The other candidates on the ballot are Conrad Stoterau and Mark Houle. Candidate biographies were sent in the ballot packets and also appear in the March issue of the member newsletter and on the cooperative’s website. Annual meeting information can also be found at www.toddwadena.coop.

Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS), an election management company, oversees the cooperative’s election process. To be counted, mailed ballots must be correctly completed and received at SBS by April 20.

Members may instead vote at the annual meeting. A SBS representative will be on hand at the meeting to collect and scan ballots and tally them, along with those received through the mail. Election results will be announced before the close of the meeting.

Eric Olsen, vice president and legal counsel of Great River Energy, has been invited to speak about electric utility industry trends. Robin Doege, CEO of Todd-Wadena, will summarize the cooperative’s 2016 business reports and Mike Thorson, Board Chair of Todd-Wadena and Great River Energy, will highlight the cooperative’s new business. Many door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Wadena, is the electric distribution cooperative providing more than 800 services to member-owners who reside primarily in the rural areas of Todd and Wadena counties.