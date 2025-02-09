Home / News / Todd County to consider cannabis growing permit

Todd County to consider cannabis growing permit

Tue, 09/02/2025 - 10:39am admin1

Todd County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Todd County Courthouse in Long Prairie, to consider three proposals, including a cannabis growing operation along Cty Rd 21, near the intersection with Cty Rd 81, south of Staples.

The other two items are for a recreational development near Cushing and a permit for a sawmill near Long Prairie.

The cannabis proposal is requested by Donniel Robinson, who owns a farm field property in Moran Township. The request is to build a 60 foot by 120 foot building to grow cannabis indoors as a licensed microbusiness.

Public comment is allowed at the public hearing. The public hearing will take place at the commissioner’s board room at the courthouse, at 215 1st Ave. South in Long Prairie.

 

