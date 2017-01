The Todd County Commissioners paused for a photo at their organizational meeting Jan. 3. From left are Barb Becker, Randy Newmann, Rod Erickson, Gary Kniesl and David Kircher. Commissioners Becker, Neumann and Erickson had taken the oath of office earlier in the meeting as they were re-elected for another term in the November 2016 election. (Staples World photo by Karin Nauber)