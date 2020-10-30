Todd County Auditor-Treasurer – Change to Absentee Voting Return Deadline

DATED: October 30, 2020

Due to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit decision released on October, 29, 2020, the 7-day extension deadline to return completed Absentee Ballots has been reversed.

Due to this new court decision, in order for a vote to count, election officials must receive absentee ballots delivered by hand by 3:00 p.m. and those delivered by mail by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day November 3, 2020.

Todd County Voters can deliver their ballots to the Todd County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at 215 1st Avenue S, Long Prairie, MN by hand or have someone they trust hand-deliver it for them.

Voters who have already put their ballot in the mail can track their ballot at http://www.mnvotes.org/track. If their ballot has not yet been received, the voter can vote in-person either by absentee or at their polling place on Election Day.

Absentee Ballots will continue to be available via the Todd County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

The Todd County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office will continue to be open for the casting of early in-person absentee ballots on the following dates:

Today, October 30, 2020 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 2020 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

No appointment is necessary to cast an early in-person absentee ballot. Our office will serve voters on a first-come first-serve basis as promptly as possible.

All of Todd County’s Polling Locations will be open for in-person voting on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 as they traditionally have been in the past. Voters may utilize http://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us to locate their specific voting location and to view sample ballots.

If further questions, please call the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at 320-732-4469.