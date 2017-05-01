Todd County approves solid waste budget, fees

The Todd County Commissioners approved the budget and fee increases for the solid waste department at their Dec. 29 meeting.

The budget for the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund shows revenues of $1,831,888 but expenditures of $2,138,019 for a 2017 projected loss of $306,131.

Board Chair Barb Becker noted there was no mention of the fees if the full tonnage was not delivered.

Director Mike Hanan said it wasn’t listed because the Prairie Lakes Board (incinerator in Perham) would be deciding it at the end of the year.

Commissioner David Kircher agreed that it would be a “moving target” since they would’nt know how many tons they’d be looking at.

The commissioners approved the increase of the per pound Municipal Solid Waste disposal fee from $0.05 to $0.07. They also approved the increase of the per ton MSW disposal fee from $90 to $94 per ton.

Since no date for when the price increase would begin was listed in the resolution, the board directed Hanan to bring another resolution before them at their Jan. 3 meeting. Hanan had said that they should give individuals and haulers at least a 30 day notice of the increases.

The commissioners also approved implementation of the volume based service fee for commercial/industrial parcels.

Beginning in 2017, Solid Waste would implement a volume based solid waste service fee for all commercial/industrial parcels. The volume based service fee would include a flat rate for the first ton of waste generated (the first ton rate would be equal to the same as the rate established for residential parcels-currently $46). For each ton over the first ton the rate for commercial/industrial parcel would be $40 per ton. Based on 4,768 (less the first 803 tons) tons per year this would generate $190,720.

In 2017, implementation would begin on this plan by informing the commercial/industrial customers of the volume based service fee and verifying licensed waste hauler records and accuracy of volume generated. No increase would be implemented in 2017.

In 2018, the volume based service fee would begin to increase with the commercial/industrial customer paying one third of the projected rate in 2018, two thirds of the projected rate in 2019 and the full rate in 2020.

In reviewing the current hauler provided records the average waste generation rate is 7.68 tons per parcel. Also in review the current hauler provided records the highest waste generation rate is 451 tons per year. Only four or five commercial/industrial parcels generated more than 100 tons of waste per year and only eight commercial/industrial parcels generated more than 50 tons of waste per year.

Hanan said they would be sending out a letter to the businesses with an opportunity for them request one-on-one help with the understanding of the changes and in ways that they can help reduce their waste stream.

“A lot of the calls we get will come from the smaller companies because it’s harder for them to affect their waste stream since they’re already smaller waste generators,” said Hanan.

In other business:

o Approved a 3.2 malt liquor license for Don and Dave’s Store.

o Approved the appointment of Dr. Quinn Strobl as the Todd County Medical Examiner, effective Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2022, to coincide with the current contract for medical examiner services in effect.

o Approved the contract agreement with Point & Pay to provide credit card payment service to Todd County customers.

Background: The Todd County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office has been researching a program for collecting property tax and non-property tax payments via credit card from the county’s various department’s customers. It’s been determined that Point & Pay is the most desirable option with no up-front cost to the county. This agreement was reviewed by the county attorney.

o Approved the transfer of $50,000 from Fund 40-County Ditches (County Ditch 15 fund balance) to Fund 01-General Revenue.

o Approved the transfer of $50,000 from the Fund 40-County Ditches (County Ditch 25 fund balance) to Fund 01- General Revenue.

o Due to changes in accounting tracking methods of the county ditch funds over time, there exists payments made out of the county ditch fund that were not allocated directly to a specific ditch.

The County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office researched these outstanding expenses and concluded that the original payments should’ve been generated from Fund 01-General Revenue.

The commissioners therefore approved the transfer of $16,898.16 from Fund 40-County Ditches to Fund 01-General Revenue.

o Approved the Emergency Operations Plan review.

Background: Every year the county Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) is reviewed in a four year cycle by the following entities: Regional Review Committee, Peer, Homeland Security Emergency Management and County Board. This year was the County Board review. The board has had an opportunity to review the plan and find that it adequately addresses the review planning requirements.