Todd commissioners interviews coordinator

As part of their year-end meeting Dec. 29, the Todd County Commissioners completed a full-board interview of coordinator candidate Joseph Hatch.

The interview team had previously conducted the first round interviews for the position and recommended Hatch for a second round interview with the full county board. Several department heads were also present.

Hatch spoke briefly about his work history with the cities of St. Paul and New Brighton, citing 15 years of experience in local government. He has worked as a code enforcement supervisor and management analyst/human resources specialist for the city of New Brighton.

Five years ago, Hatch pursued his master’s degree in public administration. He now works in human resources at Tree Trust, a firm that hires unemployed people to plant trees in the Twin Cities.

When asked why he left the work with the city of New Brighton, he said there had been a lot of changes in the city in the last two years, from the top down, and he felt it was time for him to do something else.

One of his first jobs with the county would be building relationships with the department heads.

“One of my skills is building relationships,” he said.

He also said he would not come in with a goal or the intention to change things so that everyone could be on the same page.

Commissioner David Kircher asked Hatch how he would handle differences with the commissioners.

Hatch said that he would get the issues out front and have good conversations.

“I won’t say there won’t be disagreement, but our common ground is the best interest of the county,” he said.

He spoke about some of the ideas he had about bringing in businesses to complement the ag industry and working with the businesses already here to keep them.

When asked about major budget experience, Hatch said that the last four years he worked in New Brighton they had used a team approach to managing the budgets.

He was responsible for the administration budget of $900,000 and the recycling budget for $220,000.

Regarding union negotiations Hatch said he would establish and build relationships with the agents and union stewards beforehand.

He has also worked with the same law firm that Todd County employs for their labor attorney.

Kircher asked how he would deal with a difficult department head.

Hatch said that it was about relationship building, but that first they had to be professional. He said he would work to build a good rapport.

“Disagreements will happen, but good communication skills help. I am of the opinion that people generally have good intentions and that through sitting down and having conversations things can be resolved. It may be tough,” he said.

He admitted he would have a lot to learn about what the county had to offer, but felt he had a fairly well-rounded background.

He mentioned that his family has owned property in Battle Lake since 1872.

While he likes the larger city and all it has to offer, he said that he thinks a smaller town could be quite nice, too.

He enjoys winter sports and also enjoys going out on the lake in the summer.

“If anyone has a pontoon, I’m always available,” he joked.

He said he would explore things that would bring people to the county.

As far as grant-writing experience, he has’nt had a lot, but has worked with a few.

He said there were community development grants for the city of New Brighton and while he did not directly manage them, he worked closely with his boss who did. He said he could consult with her if he had any questions.

Commissioner Randy Neumann asked Hatch if he took good notes.

Hatch said that if they were in a negotiation situation, that everyone involved should take good notes and that they can all go back and discuss what they heard.

“The big thing is to not go in unprepared and don’t be afraid to get data,” said Hatch.

Kircher asked Hatch if he was applying for any other positions.

Hatch said that he was not at this time.