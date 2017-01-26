Technology critical for success, teachers tell SM school board

Teachers want more technology in the classroom and they presented their case at the Staples-Motley School Board meeting Jan. 23.

John Regan teaches 8th grade math, robotics and computer-aided design. Lorna Bendson teaches high school science, including advanced College in School biology and chemistry classes. Allison Vangsness teaches 7th grade social studies.

Each of the teachers shared how they use technology devices in their classrooms and how it “enhances learning, it’s not just entertainment.”

Regan said that in his CAD and robotics classes, the applications are obvious. However, he was surprised at the effect in his 8th grade math classes.

“The students move from paper and pencil problems to deeper thinking, to analysis of problems, a skill that relates to real life,” Regan said. “This will help them become better people in the future.”

Bendson said her students have access to devices in her classroom, but “I don’t know if they have that access to devices outside of class.”

She uses Google Classroom and Google Docs to share notes with her students as well as flash cards that she’s developed and video clips.

Bendson also teaches advanced college-level classes where students can earn credits through Central Lakes College. She noted that CLC is increasing their use of e-textbooks rather than printed textbooks.

As a specific example she told the board of one of her students, an “A” student, who was struggling with a formal lab report because the only device he had access to outside of the classroom was a smart phone.

Vangsness said her students can research the life of a 14 year old slave during the Civil War or a 14 year old immigrant at Ellis Island using the devices available in her classroom.

She also gave the example of a student who had to be out of school because of illness. The student was able to log into the classroom from home so she could collaborate with her group on a project.

Vangsness noted that the skills she was teaching could not be supported by the other teachers because they did not have the same technology available.

“Our students are behind,” she said, adding that some don’t know how to use email or a search engine. “We have to increase the use of technology so students and teachers have the tools to be successful.”

In a video developed by Vangsness and other teachers, Kasey Odden, 6th grade science teacher, said technology gives the teachers and students a much larger variety of resources to reach the diverse learning style. As an example she said she can use videos of science lab experiments that aren’t possible in her classroom and programs that helps students learn scientific methods.

Odden was also concerned that technology was not available in all areas. The video noted that the five teachers in the 6th grade team shared 30 netbooks which were in various states of deterioration.

The video showed examples of elementary and middle school students using devices with applications suitable to their grade level.

A survey showed that 85 percent of 7th grade students believed technology was important to their education, but not all of themhave access during the school day.

The teachers noted that technology upgrades are needed if the school district wants to become the “District of Choice” as stated in the 2021 Vision.

Later in the meeting Bryan Winkels observed that, while students were in the school building, they had access to the internet, but asked how the school could fit in with” affordable, reliable internet access at home?”

Superintendent Mary Klamm replied that there were ways students could work at home without internet access, but it had to be part of the plan. She added another part of the plan had to recognize that some parents didn’t want that technology in their homes. The technology committee was researching options.

Klamm also said they had to realize there were other things they couldn’t get if they pursued the “one-to-one” technology goal. She was working on budget numbers and researching where the dollars could come from, which she’ll present at a future meeting. Her rough estimate was $200,000 to $220,000.

In other business the board:

o Accepted resignations from Lisa Givans and Robert Meszaros with Dave Hoemberg voting against both. Hoemberg’s objection was that the resignation letters were not included in the board packet as they have been in the past and he wanted to know why. Board chair Mary Freeman replied that they were available in the district office if anyone wanted to view them. When pressed, she said it was a decision she and Supt. Klamm made. Retirement requests would be included in the board packet because they had to state the severance package they chose which had an effect on financial issues.

“Does just the chair and superintendent decide?” Hoemberg asked.

“Yes, we made that decision,” Freeman responded.

Hoemberg said he didn’t see why the resignation letters couldn’t be emailed like the rest of the board packet.

o Accepted the retirement request from Bob Toews.

o Approved contracts for Annie Johnson, elementary media center; and MacKenzie Holst, Crystal McGruder and Robert Meszaros as elementary paraprofessionals.

o Accepted the amended 2017-18 school calendar with the two early dismissal days noted. Hoemberg asked about activities days and Klamm said none were scheduled at this time.

o Heard in Klamm’s report that administration will begin working on implementing the ALICE training to supplement lockdown emergency procedures in the school buildings. ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. Klamm also reported on education budget proposals at the legislature.

The regular meeting adjourned at 7:53 p.m. The board then held a closed meeting “for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an individual subject to its authority.” That meeting continued until around 10:30 p.m.