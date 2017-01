The oath of office was given by Judge Sally Robertson, center, to these individuals on Jan. 3 prior to beginning their business for the new year. Each will serve a four year term. From left are Chuck Horsager, District 4 commissioner; Curtis Bryniarski, recently appointed Wadena County  Deputy Auditor Treasurer; Robertson; Lee Brekke, Wadena County Assessor; and Jim Hofer, District 2 Commissioner. (Submitted photo)