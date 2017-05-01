Swimming the Mississippi, more at community center

The world’s most commmon New Year’s resolutions are to exercise more/lose weight.

The Staples Community Center has new opportunities to help with those resolutions and more.

The Lakewood Health System Foundation is sponsoring free family swims every Saturday, January through March from noon-3 p.m.

Another opportunity is lap swimming at the pool, counting each lap and keeping track of the progress on a map of the Mississippi River. All paying participants will receive three months of unlimited lap and open swim. Anyone who completes the 2,340 miles down the Mississippi will receive an “I conquered the Mighty Mississippi” t-shirt, a medal and other rewards.

There are dry land activities available as well, including: open gym hours, pickleball and volleyball leagues. Pickleball open play: Tues. and Thurs. 8 a.m. and Weds. 6-8 p.m.

There are eight teams in the volleyball league on Monday nights.

Movie nights

There’s new social activities as well at the community center this year.

Movie nights: Beginning Friday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m. Movies will be shown weekly; other special movie events will also be on the schedule.

Special events could include float-in movies in the swimming pool room and movie marathons of popular series.

Senior Happenings

The senior nutrition program serves lunch weekdays and some Thurs. evenings at the community center.

Seniors have also organized several card clubs: Weds: Pinochle, Tues. and Thurs: Bridge, Tues.; Whist, Mon. and Thurs. 500. the cards are generally played before or after the meals.

There’s Penny bingo on Weds.