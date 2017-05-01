Students prepare meals for Hunger No More

Judging by the number of smiles, Staples-Motley High School students enjoyed bagging food for Hunger No More. On Jan 3, an optional Activity Day for students, about 80 students came together and bagged meals for ‘Hunger No More’. The meals consisted of rice, soy, vegetables, vitamins and minerals.The food is scheduled to be shipped to Mexico, where missionaries and church leaders will take the meals to needy families. Students completed 75 boxes, each with 36 bags, equaling six meals per bag, total meals prepared:16,200 on the day. Since 2003, Hunger No More, based out of Park Rapids, has sent over three million meals to undernourished people. This event was sponsored by the school and the churches in the Staples and Motley area. Organizers included Greg Ciesluk, pastor of Motley and Staples United Methodist Churches; Pastor Barry Klein, Staples Church of Christ; Pastor Richard Broberg, Motley Free Methodist Church; and Pastor Mark Shea, Staples Alliance Church. The school and churches are still raising money for the food, if anyone would like to contribute. (Staples World photos by Mark Anderson)