Students to host fishing jamboree

The Central Minnesota CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) high school class will host a family friendly ice fishing tournament Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dower Lake.

The CEO Ice Fishing Jamboree will raise money for their class program.

CEO is a hands-on non-traditional business class that provides students from Staples-Motley and Wadena-Deer Creek High Schools with the opportunity to visit local businesses, learn from community leaders and entrepreneurs, and start their own personal businesses.

To learn more about operating their own businesses, students collaborate to host a community event.

“We wanted to plan an event that would bring families together to enjoy the Minnesota outdoors,” Rachel Paskewitz said. “We thought that an ice fishing tournament would be a great way to bring the community together and promote CEO.”

In order to keep the contest fun for fishermen of all ability levels, prizes will be awarded not only to those catching the biggest fish, but also to those catching the smallest. The class has nearly $3,000 in prizes that will be given away at the event including a guided fishing trip with Walleye Dan and a two-night stay at a resort on Lake of the Woods.

Tickets are available at in Staples at; Lefty’s, Ace Hardware, NAPA, Auto Value, Jon’s Family Foods, and the Staples-Motley High School Office. More information and complete contest rules can be found at www.centralmnceo.com.