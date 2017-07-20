Staples selling lots for convenience store

At their July 11 meeting, the Staples City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to authorize the sale of two lots along Highway 10, which is being offered to a convience store company. At their upcoming July 25 meeting, the council will consider a purchase agreement with Casey’s Retail Company for the two lots.

The lots are near Highway 10, between 7th and 8th Street NE, on the north side of the highway. One of the lots, on 8th Street NE, is where the city purchased a tax forfeited house and removed it this summer.

For a convience store to be built, the company will have to purchase several privately owned lots on the block. in addition to the two city lots.

LGA in legislature

Bradley Peterson of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) attended the July 11 council meeting to give an update on the group’s lobbying efforts in the Minnesota Legislature during the 2017 session. He said much of their time was spent working on improving Local Government Aid (LGA) to Minnesota cities. In the end, the legislature passed a $15 million increase, which the CGMC called a “modest increase.” They had been asking for $45 million as a base increase.

Peterson said the increase will translate to $37,000 in additional LGA for Staples in 2018.

Peterson said the CGMC also supported funding for bonding bill projects, and ended up pushing for infrastructure projects that were included in the bill. He suggested that Staples try to take advantage of the public infrastructure grant program that came out of it.

CGMC also pushed for more road project funding for cities. The final legislature bill had $8 million to share among cities under 5,000 population, of which Staples will get around $26,000 of that money for roads. Peterson said that amount is “not a lot, but every little bit helps. It is an issue cities across the state are struggling with.”

Peterson said our local legislators played roles in the LGA process. Representative John Poston was a co-author of the LGA legislation, while Senator Paul Gazelka, the majority leader of the Minnesota Senate, was supportive of the process and allowed LGA back in after initial bills did not include it. Peterson said Gazelka got the bonding bill and tax bill done early because the 2016 legislature failed in their attempts to pass both.

In other council news

o City Administarator Jerel Nelsen told the council that two long time employees will be retiring this fall. Parks and Rec Director Kevin Grondahl and City Clerk Phil Lindaman have a combined 65 years working for the city and both are planning to retire this year.

o Nelsen said the first lodging tax payments are being made. The city plans to use the money for marketing starting in January of 2018.

o The Dower Lake seasonal camping sites are done and the city is letting grass grow before allowing the first campers to use the sites. The council approved a $1,609 increase to the construction contract for building the sites.

o Nelsen said he is working with Habitat For Humanity to create another housing project in Staples.

o The council approved a contract with Bolton & Menk to complete a survey and design of a proposed six inch water main loop on Minnesota Ave., from Roosevelt Street SW to 1st Street SW.