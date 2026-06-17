Staples Police to start purchasing squad cars

By Mark Anderson

Publisher

The Staples Police Department will now purchase squad cars instead of leasing them, the Staples City Council learned at their June 9 meeting.

Staples Police Chief Melissa Larson told the council that they had been leasing cars for a number of years, but because of changes in lease agreements it is now better to purchase the cars. She said the city will need to purchase one car this year and another next year when the lease runs out.

Larson told the council that it costs around $2,500 to set up the electronic equipment needed in a police car. Each vehicle has a mobile camera, radio, laptop computer, charging devices, rader and gun mounts.

Larson said with that much electronic equipment, they are not able to turn the cars off for very long because it drains the battery.

“We have a toggle to switch some items off, but there is a constant drain,” said Larson. “We can’t find all the drains.”

The laptop and other equipment also require officers to log in with dual factor authentication, so turning everything off would only take more time out of their shift, to reboot and log in.

Capital Improvement Plan

The council reviewed the city’s five year Capital Improvement Plan, which maps out possible purchases for each department. City Administrator Jerel Nelsen said not all of the items will necessarily make the final budget, but this is the long term plan for the city.

Besides purchasing squad cars, the police department is looking at getting new software and body cameras. The Staples Fire Department is looking at getting new mobile radios.

The street department has a big new item in place, extending Park Ave. NE from Airport Road to 3rd Street NE, near the high school football field. This would put a street north of the student parking lot and through the empty field that is used for snow removal and is currently used for temporary construction storage. Nelsen said the school is in favor of this project because it will help with traffic flow in the area.

The light department is planning on building a new shop building and have budgeted $225,000 in 2027 for design and engineering. The light department also has scheduled converting some overhead electrical wires to underground wires. The plan is to start with 8th Street NE in 2027 and replace more wires in subsequent years.

The street department is making plans for major road reconstruction of Long Prairie Road and 2nd Street SW in 2028.

Fire department mutual aid

The council approved a resolution authorizing mutual aid for other nearby governments in emergency situations, even if there is not a specific agreement with that entity. The resolution authorizes the city administrator to approve sending mutual aid if there is a request.

Fire Chief Cole Yungbauer said the requests first go to the state, then they start contacting regional departments and move outwards from there.

Council member Doug Case was concerned about the fire department getting too extended by going to other cities. He wanted more council involvement instead of leaving it up to the city administrator.

Council member Mary Theurer said she thought the city administrator would be able to make those decisions.

Nelsen said when a request is made, the city doesn’t send their whole fire crew. They also have the right to recall anyone sent out if a need arises at home.

Yungbauer said the department gets paid well for mutual aid. Two years ago they were sent to Bemidji and this year helped with the Cross Lake fires.

Council member Blake Gerard, also a firefighter, said one request per year is not enough to be concerned. “The frequency is not there,” said Gerard.

Council member John Jewison agreed and said he liked the way the resolution is written, then made a motion to approve the resolution, which was approved with Case voting against it.

In other news, the council

o Approved raising water rates five percent in 2027 and two percent the following year. Public Works Director Scott Grabe said the increase is due to debt from the 4th Street reconstruction project.

Grabe said Staples water and sewer rates are still lower than the median cost for similar Minnesota cities.

o Approved gambling permit for Staples Fire Department Relief Association to conduct lawful gambling at Beck’s Burger Co. The council learned that the Staples Lions are discontinuing their gambling operations at Beck’s.

o Learned that the city wide cleanup brought in 8.7 tons of materials.

o Learned that new warning sirens were installed in several locations in the city, including at Dower Lake Recreation Area.