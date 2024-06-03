Staples Police make arrest for child pornography

On Feb. 22, Staples Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested North Allen Wiebesick, 36, of Staples, on charges of interference with privacy and 3 counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Todd County Detention Center.

Staples Police investigated a report at a Staples business of a suspicious person who was photographing and taking video of a minor child. Upon investigation, police discovered Wiebesick was in possession of the video and photos of the child taken at the business, as well as other images containing child pornography. Police continue to investigate and more charges are pending.

Staples Police Chief Melissa Larson (formerly Birkholtz) said “This is a perfect example of when people ‘see something, say something’ and police are able to investigate predatory crimes that may have otherwise have gone undetected. Staples Police commend the reporting party for reporting this activity.”

Wadena County Sheriff’s Office also assisted and is conducting an investigation relating to this report.