Staples plans wastewater treatment plant hearing

Fri, 07/20/2018 - 9:59am admin1
By: 
Mark Anderson News Editor

The Staples City Council will hold a public hearing to present plans for a new wastewater treatment plant for the city. The hearing will be held at the next council meeting, Tuesday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at Staples City Hall. The estimated cost of the project is $8.46 million.

According to the Public Works Commission minutes, the plan was scored by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and received a high score that should allow the city to qualify for funding opportunities.

At their July 10 council meeting, the council approved park use agreements with Staples Softball League and Staples Amateur Baseball Association.

The council approved school resource officer agreements with Central Lakes College and Staples-Motley School District.

The council changed the time for their Tuesday, Aug. 14 meeting to 8:01 p.m. due to the primary election that day.

 

