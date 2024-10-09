Staples-Motley schools mourning death of student

The Staples-Motley School District had a somber first week of school, as students mourned the death of a student who passed away on Aug. 28.

A message from the school district to parents stated “We know this loss impacts our entire school community and we are committed to extending care and support to all those in need.”

The message identified the student as Zanna Graves, who was going into 10th grade this year.

The school’s social workers and the regional crisis team from Sourcewell were in the building the first week to talk to students and staff about the death. The school also provided resources for families to help navigate conversations with their students.

Todd County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.