2020-2021 homecoming court candidates were announced recently at the Staples-Motley High School football field.

From left are Emmet Anderson, Max Strickland, Heidi Lombard, Logen Weite, Rose Han, Cole Winkels,

Lizzy Noble, Payton Bjerga. Not pictured: Ava Schneider

The king and queen will be crowned during the Cardinal Days high school trip to Camp Shamineau Oct. 8.