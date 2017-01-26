Staples Jaycees bring home state awards

JCI Staples won a number of awards, including the 2016 Annual Gold Chapter award, at the JCI Minnesota annual convention in Plymouth Jan. 20-22.

Megan Haber was president of local chapter, JCI Staples, since 2014. She’s also served as state secretary in 2016 and is now the Region 2 Director for the state JCI Minnesota. Haber was awarded the 2016 Silver Chapter President and won a Charles Kulp, Jr., Memorial Award.

The Charles Kulp, Jr. award is presented annually to outstanding local presidents in the nation. It’s named in honor of Charles Kulp, Jr. from Delaware, who served as the local chapter president for the Wilmington Junior Chamber and as a state president for Delaware. He died of cancer in 1979.

The award is based on: leadership, motivation, inspiration of members; community impact; impact on local organization; participation in state, USJC and JCI events; and exemplification of USJC values.

Amanda Jans was awarded a First Timer Program participation award. Samantha Fischer received her first degree and Megan Haber her second degree in the Passport to Civic Leadership program.

JCI Staples has upcoming events planned locally like the Pub N’ Putt and Pitch, Hit, Run. The club has adopted the Lincoln Park in Staples, with plans to revitalize and create a fun place for community children to play.

Anyone interested in becoming a part of the organization can contact President Zachariah Johnson; 218-820-6003.