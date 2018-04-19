Staples City Council agenda

The Staples City Council will meet Tuesday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the Staples City Hall, 122 6th St NE, Staples.

Preliminary agenda items include:

o Hold public hearing for TIF 1-9 Staples Multi Family LLC which includes consider resolution approving the establishment of Tax Increment Financing District 1-9 – Staples Multi Family LLC and consider acceptance of terms for development agreement with Staples Multi Family LLC.

o Hold public hearing for TIF 1-10 Office which includes consider resolution approving the establishment of Tax Increment Financing District 1-10 – Office and consider acceptance of terms for development agreement with Dokken Real Estate LLC and G Enterprises, LLC.

o Consider purchase agreement for portions of two parcels located at the corner of Michigan and 12th Street.

o Consider request of Staples Motley Chamber of Commerce for street dance road closure on Aug. 25.

o Consider Knights of Columbus request for a raffle permit for Aug. 26 at Sacred Heart Area School

o Hear committee reports from the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Planning and Zoning Commission which includes consider recommendation to approve preliminary plat for United Hospital Addition to Staples and consider recommendation to approve final plat for United Hospital Addition to Staples

o Open forum.

o City Administrator’s report.