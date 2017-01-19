Staples Area Women’s Chorus hosts 2017 ‘Her Voice, Her Song’

The Staples Area Women’s Chorus (SAWC) will be hosting the 2017 Women’s Choral Festival, ‘Her Voice, Her Song,’ on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Staples-Motley High School in Staples. A concert for the public will be held at 7 p.m., at the SMHS gymnasium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Seventeen area schools have been invited to join the SAWC’s annual event. The main goal of this project is to bring female singers together to experience the joy of singing and improve musical performance skills in an inter-generational environment.

Dr. Susan Cogdill will be the festival’s guest director. Cogdill serves as Assistant Professor of Music Education and Director of the Women’s Choir at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph; and St. John’s University in Collegeville. Additionally, she mentors music student teachers and assists the collegiate chapters of NAfME and ACDA. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in music education from the University of Wyoming; Master of Music Education degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and Ph.D. in Music Education also from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received a Hixson-Lied Fellowship.

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Cogdill served on the faculty at Doane College in Nebraska as the Women’s Chorale conductor and co-directed the Collegiate Chorale. Dr. Cogdill has 12 years experience teaching music in public schools, the last seven of which were spent in Laramie, Wyoming where she also conducted the University of Wyoming Civic Chorale from 2007 - 09. She has both directed musicals and performed such roles as Mrs. Peachum in the University of Wyoming’s production of The Beggar’s Opera and Pitti-Sing in Casper College’s production of The Mikado.

A frequent clinician and guest conductor, Dr. Cogdill is an active member of the National Association for Music Educators, American Choral Directors Association, and Pi Kappa Lambda music honor society. Her music research has focused on motivational theories related to musical development and beliefs regarding singing ability. She has presented research at the state, national and international levels of the national Association for Music Education, the International Society for Music Education; and The Phenomenon of Singing International Symposium.

At Her Voice, Her Song, the SAWC will serve as mentors to high school and college women by sharing their mature voices and encouraging a lifelong love of music. All singers will be challenged to raise their level of musicianship with a commitment to excellence.

Tickets for the evening concert are available for purchase at the Staples World and Nelson’s Insurance Agency in Staples; Markus Hair Design in Motley; and from the SAWC members. For more information, contact Barb Cline at 218-894-1253 or 218-330-3830.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.