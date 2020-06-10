Staples and Motley Food Shelves offer free food distribution

A free food distribution for those in need of food or those newly struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 crises will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Staples-Motley Elementary School parking lot in Staples.

The event is hosted by the Staples and Motley Area Food Shelves, along with Second Harvest Heartland, with foods provided from the COVID Food Assistance Program (CFAP). CFAP is an assistance program for farmers, ranchers and other food producers managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Pre-packed boxes of produce, dairy and meat will be distributed safely through a drive-up model. Food items will be loaded into trunks by volunteers who will maintain social distance. Guests are asked to have the trunk of their vehicle open.

Each household will receive:

o 1 box of produce

o 1 box of mixed dairy

o 1 box of meat (chicken and pork)

Up to two households served per vehicle.

No registration or paperwork is necessary and only basic demographic information will be asked of participants. No names, addresses or personal information will be required.

To pick up food items, enter at Third Avenue and 2nd St. NE in Staples. Line up on 2nd Street NE.