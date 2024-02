Volunteers are being sought to deliver meals for the “Meals on Wheels” program in Staples.

Meals on Wheels is part of the Staples Nutrition Site based at the Staples Community Center. Volunteers deliver prepared meals weekdays, on average taking about one hour.

If interested call 218-894-2556, Mon.-Fri. (mornings are best).

The Staples Community Center is located at 425 4th St. NE, Staples.