Special Christmas church services
Area churches are planning special services for Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25. Some have Cristmas programs on Sunday, Dec. 22.
These include:
•Faith Lutheran, Staples
Dec. 24
3 p.m. Candlelight Service
5 p.m. Candlelight Service
•Mary Mother of the Church (Area Catholic Community)
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
4 p.m. Sacred Heart, Staples
4 p.m. St. Ann, Wadena
6 p.m. - St. Joseph, Bertha
6:30 p.m. - St. Hubert, Bluegrass
Dec. 25
Christmas Day
8 a.m. - Assumption of Our Lady, Menahga
8 a.m. - St. Frederick, Verndale
10 a.m. - St. John the Baptist, Bluffton
10:30 a.m. - St. Michael, Motley
•Staples United Methodist Church
Dec. 24
4 p.m. Candlelight Service, Pastor Dan Crocker officiating.
•Motley United Methodist Church
Dec. 24
4:30 p.m. Candlelight Service
•Staples Alliance Church
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
4:30 p.m. Service
•Thomastown Covenant Church
Dec. 24
4:30 p.m. Candlelight Service
•Trinity Lutheran, Staples
Dec. 24
6:30 p.m. - Christmas Eve Service
Dec. 25 -
9 a.m. - Christmas Day Service
•Verndale Alliance Church
Dec. 24
4 p.m. - Christmas Eve Service
•Verndale Family Life Church
Dec. 24
4 p.m. - Christmas Eve Service
•Motley Free Methodist
Dec. 22
Christmas Services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 24
4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
•St. John’s Lutheran, Motley
Dec. 24
5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service
•Staples Assembly
of God
Dec. 24
5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Service
•Staples Church of Christ
Dec. 22
10:30 a.m. - Christmas Program
Dec. 24
4 p.m. Christmas Eve Service
•Lincoln Evangelical Free Church
Dec. 22
10 a.m. - A Christmas Conversation with Zadok, the Shepherd
Dec. 24
4:30 p.m. - A Christmas Conversation with Mary. Candlelight
Dec. 29
10 a.m. - A Christmas Conversation with Balthazar the Magi