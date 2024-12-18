Special Christmas church services

Area churches are planning special services for Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25. Some have Cristmas programs on Sunday, Dec. 22.

These include:

•Faith Lutheran, Staples

Dec. 24

3 p.m. Candlelight Service

5 p.m. Candlelight Service

•Mary Mother of the Church (Area Catholic Community)

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

4 p.m. Sacred Heart, Staples

4 p.m. St. Ann, Wadena

6 p.m. - St. Joseph, Bertha

6:30 p.m. - St. Hubert, Bluegrass

Dec. 25

Christmas Day

8 a.m. - Assumption of Our Lady, Menahga

8 a.m. - St. Frederick, Verndale

10 a.m. - St. John the Baptist, Bluffton

10:30 a.m. - St. Michael, Motley

•Staples United Methodist Church

Dec. 24

4 p.m. Candlelight Service, Pastor Dan Crocker officiating.

•Motley United Methodist Church

Dec. 24

4:30 p.m. Candlelight Service

•Staples Alliance Church

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

4:30 p.m. Service

•Thomastown Covenant Church

Dec. 24

4:30 p.m. Candlelight Service

•Trinity Lutheran, Staples

Dec. 24

6:30 p.m. - Christmas Eve Service

Dec. 25 -

9 a.m. - Christmas Day Service

•Verndale Alliance Church

Dec. 24

4 p.m. - Christmas Eve Service

•Verndale Family Life Church

Dec. 24

4 p.m. - Christmas Eve Service

•Motley Free Methodist

Dec. 22

Christmas Services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 24

4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

•St. John’s Lutheran, Motley

Dec. 24

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service

•Staples Assembly

of God

Dec. 24

5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Service

•Staples Church of Christ

Dec. 22

10:30 a.m. - Christmas Program

Dec. 24

4 p.m. Christmas Eve Service

•Lincoln Evangelical Free Church

Dec. 22

10 a.m. - A Christmas Conversation with Zadok, the Shepherd

Dec. 24

4:30 p.m. - A Christmas Conversation with Mary. Candlelight

Dec. 29

10 a.m. - A Christmas Conversation with Balthazar the Magi