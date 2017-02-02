SMHS speech: first meet.. first place trophy

The Staples-Motley High School Speech Team placed first at their first meet of the season, Jan. 14, in Pequot Lakes, 17 points ahead of the Walker team to earn the first place trophy. Twelve speakers out of the 21 members participating advanced to the final round including two first timers, Sadie Thompson and Delaney Larson.

Finalists were: Andrew Bates and Torii Nienow, Storytelling (2nd and 5th); Mardi Opheim and Delaney Larson, Poetry (4th and 5th); Macy Judd and Samantha Mrazek, Prose (1st and 4th); Samantha Svendsen, Original Oratory (1st); Coleman Klimek, Humor (1st); Alex Brings, Great Speeches (5th); Sadie Thompson, Extemporaneous Reading (5th); Elijah Sams, Drama (1st), Creative Expression (2nd); Cade Bestland, Creative Expression (1st); Honorable mention, Krystal Yoder, Drama and Bryn Williams, Poetry.

Fergus Falls Tournament Jan. 28

Twenty-five Staples-Motley Cardinal Speech Team members competed at the Fergus Falls tournament Jan. 28. With over 450 speakers, it was one of the largest tournaments the team attends. The Cardinal team placed 6th out of 27 teams. Individuals receiving medals and ribbons were: Bryn Williams, 6th in Poetry; Samantha Svendsen, 5th in Original Oratory; Alex Erickson, 6th in Humor; Andrew Bates, 11th in Storytelling; Elijah Sams, 1st in Creative Expression, 5th in Drama; Cade Bestland, 2nd in Creative Expression; Coleman Klimek, 7th in Humor.

Home Meet Feb. 18

The SM speech team will host their annual Lions tournament, Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Centennial Auditorium, open to the public.