Sharing hopes and dreams for 2017

The Staples World recently caught up with a few area residents and asked them each three questions pertaining to the new year. Their responses are included below.

Ryan Youngbauer, 17, Staples; a junior at Staples-Motley High School and employee at Burger King.

What Are You Most Looking Forward To In 2017?

Warmer weather. That’s always a nice surprise.

What ‘Bucket List’ Item Would You Like To Cross Off?

Traveling to Washington D.C. I’m actually going to do this in April because our band is going there for a music trip.

If You Could Have One Wish For Our Country In 2017, What Would It Be?

Hopefully there aren’t any conflicts that come with the new president. I hope nobody does anything stupid.

Charles Tester, 37, Staples; employee at Orton’s.

What Are You Most Looking Forward To In 2017?

Watching my daughter Lilith grow. She’s seven years old.

What ‘Bucket List’ Item Would You Like To Cross Off?

It would be nice to see Yellowstone National Park.

If You Could Have One Wish For Our Country In 2017, What Would It Be?

People need to calm down. People are too busy fighting...there’s not enough tolerance, patience and understanding.

Jody Farber, 58, Staples; employee at Family Hair Care.

What Are You Most Looking Forward To In 2017?

I am hoping for growth for our city.

What ‘Bucket List’ Item Would You Like To Cross Off?

I’d like more time with my family, especially the ones that don’t live around here. I’d also like to travel more.

If You Could Have One Wish For Our Country In 2017, What Would It Be?

Peace.

Vernon Drake, 89, Staples.

What Are You Most Looking Forward To In 2017?

Staying above ground. I’d also like to see another bow season and muzzleloader season; and catch a few fish in between.

What ‘Bucket List’ Item Would You Like To Cross Off?

I’d like to get an elk with a rifle and a caribou with a bow. It ain’t gonna happen, I don’t think, but I always wanted to go to Alaska.

If You Could Have One Wish For Our Country In 2017, What Would It Be?

I would like the president-elect to think before he speaks. That’s scary. I’d also like to see a sensible solution to the Obamacare/Medicare situation.

Laken Hines, nine, Staples.

What Are You Most Looking Forward To In 2017?

Getting new stuff, like games and books. I like The Imaginary Veterinary series.

What ‘Bucket List’ Item Would You Like To Cross Off?

Travel to a state I’ve never been to...like Florida or Arizona. Some of my friends have been there.

If You Could Have One Wish For Our Country In 2017, What Would It Be?

I wish they’d have more electrical high speed trains in our country. I think there’s only one here...the Amtrak Acela. There might be one in New Jersey, too.

Bella Hines, seven, Staples.

What Are You Most Looking Forward To In 2017?

I want to see the new movie, “Sing.”

What ‘Bucket List’ Item Would You Like To Cross Off?

Going to the Grand Canyon.

If You Could Have One Wish For Our Country In 2017, What Would It Be?

That we’d have more freedoms to have as many pets as you want. Right now, we just have one dog. I’d like to have a tiger, too.

Cathy Perish, Clarissa; Branch Assistant at Staples Public Library.

What Are You Most Looking Forward To In 2017?

Spending time with my family.

What ‘Bucket List’ Item Would You Like To Cross Off?

I need to start a bucket list...I’ve been thinking about that.

If You Could Have One Wish For Our Country In 2017, What Would It Be?

Peace.

Kris Taylor, 37, Staples; employee at Like-Nu Gun & Pawn Shop.

What Are You Most Looking Forward To In 2017?

That things will be better than in 2016.

What ‘Bucket List’ Item Would You Like To Cross Off?

I’d like to do more traveling...maybe see the Black Hills. But I’ll probably have to wait until the kids grow up...they’re nine years and one year old.

If You Could Have One Wish For Our Country In 2017, What Would It Be?

I wish we could get it all figured out, find a way to work together.