Todd Senior Companion volunteers with Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota were recently honored for their service. Senior Companions provide companionship, transportation to grocery shop, medical appointments and assistance to elderly community members, allowing them to continue living independently. Volunteers serve 15-20 hours a week, receive a small tax-free stipend, mileage reimbursement, training and the satisfaction of helping other seniors in need. Marcia Ferris is the Regional Program Manager for LSS Senior Corps, which is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service and the Minnesota Board on Aging. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Marcia at 1-877-612-6243 or Marcia.Ferris@lssmn.org. In Todd County the program also partners with Todd County Health and Human Services. From left are Marjorie Morawczynski, five years; Sue Stine - Volunteer Leade, seven years; Marilyn Gibson, six years; and Eleanor Webster,14 years. (Submitted photo)