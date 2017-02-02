SEDA makes case for using local businesses

As the Staples Economic Development Authority (SEDA) discussed construction projects at their Jan. 24 meeting, they talked about making sure local contractors and local businesses are used as much as possible.

Board member Doug Case noted that the townhomes being built by Roach Properties is not using local contractors and local businesses to buy materials as much as the hotel project, which is using as much local business as possible. Case also expressed concern about the tax increment financing (TIF) district created for the townhomes project, saying that commercial buildings have been built in other communities without a TIF district.

Economic Development Director Melissa Radermacher said the two projects are very different. She said many big projects are done like the townhomes, with a TIF district and their own building crew. The hotel project is a unique situation because the Ives family who is building the hotel wants to use local people.

Case said they could at least check with the local lumber yard and other suppliers to see if they can get the same materials at a similar price.

Board member Mary Klamm said that getting the deal done with the Ives family shows that Staples is looking to partner with people who have a local commitment.

Radermacher said for the next TIF district agreement they could specify a preference for local business.

Radermacher said she is still working with the Central Minnesota Housing Partnership on a plan to build townhomes near Airport Road and 3rd Ave. NE, where there is currently a trailer court. She said that project could require a TIF district and would need $400,000 in local support, including grants and in-kind support.

Radermacher said she is working on other projects, such as representatives of Tim Horton’s restaurant coming to Staples on Feb. 21, and a project involving the Batcher Building as part of a regional placemaking project.

Regional branding

Todd County Development Corporation Executive Director Rick Utech was at the meeting and told the board of a new website and workforce project to try and get people from the Twin Cities area to move to this area.

He said they are trying to develop a regional brand to try and tie in the websites of all the communities in the area, so an outsider can look at many communities in the region.

Utech said he is also holding a workshop on branding, so communities can get their local brand out into the regional brand.