School board considers facility consultants

Three consulting firms gave presentations to and answered questions from the Staples-Motley School Board at a work session Jan. 30 regarding an assessment to develop a long range facilities plan.

Representatives from Widseth Smith Nolting (WSN), Baxter; Foss Architecture & Interiors, Fargo, N. Dak.; and Foster, Jacobs & Johnson (FJJ), Inc., Duluth; each shared some history of their companies, described their staff, outlined how they would approach the project, and provided details on the types of services, plans and reports the district could expect to receive.

The board briefly shared first impressions and chose to continue the discussion with a final decision to be made at a special meeting Feb. 6.

The board then went into a closed meeting on the same topic as a closed session on Jan. 23 - “for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an individual subject to its authority.”

In commenting on the consulting firms, Superintendent Mary Klamm said she has worked with all of them. “They are all great to work with, you can’t go wrong.”

Bryan Winkels thought they each brought different areas of expertise, different angles of approach.

Klamm added that, because Foss Architecture & Interiors is more specialized they are more limited but, she added, “They do good work.”

The other two firms offer more services and will be “more comprehensive,” she said.

Chad Longbella felt he heard more of an emphasis on educational needs from FJJ, more about how education is happening in classrooms and other spaces now as opposed to years ago.

Klamm said WSN is much more diversified while FJJ mainly works with schools.

All of the firms had methods that sought input from community, staff and students throughout the process. They each also could offer ways to prioritize projects and could provide cost estimates and advice on the best methods for financing.

The school district has been discussing the need for an in-depth analysis of the buildings noting that the buildings are aging and in need of work. Various steps have been taken in the last couple of years to gather information. The consensus among the board has been to use the analysis to make the best decisions possible not just for current students but also for the future.

Greg Frisk asked when does the district stop putting money into old buildings?

“That’s what we’re here to find out,” Klamm said.

Each of the firms can provide cost comparisons between renovating and possibly expanding existing space versus creating something new.

The board briefly touched on how to finance priority projects.

“Funding sources are better now than they ever have been,” Klamm said, and can limit taxpayer impact. “This is an opportune time to do something.”