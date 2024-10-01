SBDC workshop for new businesses

The North Central Small Business Development Center (SBDC) announced an upcoming Starting a Business 101 workshop, a comprehensive event designed to support entrepreneurs on their journey to business success. The workshop will be held on January 18 from 5-7 p.m. at the Central Lakes College Brainerd Campus.

This interactive workshop is geared toward individuals who are contemplating starting their own business or are in the early stages of entrepreneurship. North Central SBDC Consultants John Gunstad and Alison Medeck will dive into key topics, including the benefits of entrepreneurship; business planning; legal structures of small businesses; financing and financial statements; and marketing. “Our goal is to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources they need to turn their ideas into reality,” said Katie Heppner, Regional Director of the North Central SBDC. “Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your business strategy, Starting a Business 101 will provide invaluable insights and practical guidance.”

Attendance is open to all, and early registration is encouraged as space is limited. To reserve your spot or learn more about the workshop, visit: https://mnscu.rschooltoday.com/public/costoption/class_id/281951. A direct link can also be found on the North Central SBDC Facebook page.

Current Central Lakes College students, alumni, and employees are eligible to attend at no cost.

The North Central SBDC is hosted by Central Lakes College and works throughout an 11 county and two sovereign nation region.

To learn more about the North Central SBDC and to register for services visit www.clcmn.edu/small-business-development-center or contact Katie Heppner, Regional Director, at katherine.heppner@clcmn.edu.