Rep. Ron Kresha and Rep. John Poston get committee duties

House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, has announced committee assignments for the 2017-2018 Minnesota Legislature which will convene at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 3

The 27 committees, subcommittees and divisions that House Republican leadership named in late November are at the core of the legislative process. They act as filters, deciding which of the thousands of bills introduced during the two-year biennium will get a hearing and continue to move through the legislative process toward becoming law.

Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, will begin his third term representing District 9B which covers all or parts of Morrison and Todd counties. He was elected as the Minnesota House Majority Whip. It is the third most powerful position in the House Republican caucus.

Kresha has been assigned to the commerce and regulatory, education finance and health and human services reform committees and to the subcommittee on child care access and affordability.

He can be reached at 651-296-4247, 800-727-4612 or rep.ron.kresha@house.mn. His mailing address is 531 State Office Building, 100 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. St. Paul, MN 55155.

Rep. John Poston, R-Lake Shore, will begin his first term representing District 9A which covers all or parts of Todd, Wadena and Cass counties. Poston has been assigned to the agriculture finance, agriculture policy, capital investment, education finance committees and the veterans affairs division.

Poston can be reached at 651-297-9010 or rep.john.poston@house.mn. His mailing address is State Office Building, 100 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. St. Paul, MN 55155. His office assignment was not yet finalized.