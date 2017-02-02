Home / News / Record year for Lakewood’s obstetrics

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 4:00am admin1

The year 2016 was a big year for the Obstetrics (OB) department at Lakewood Health System in Staples. 

This last year, the OB department had a record 475 deliveries, with five sets of twins. This number is up from the previous record of 468. Along with this record number of babies, the OB department earned some impressive procedural scores this year as well.

In a national healthcare patient satisfaction survey conducted by Press Ganey, Lakewood’s OB department ranked in the 99th percentile statewide. Some of their other impressive scores include their 23 percent C-section rate, which is lower than the national average of 32 percent. Along a similar line, Lakewood had 23 successful Vaginal Birth after Cesarean (VBAC) attempts.

“It is an honor to care for and serve our obstetric patients during such a special time in their lives,” said Lakewood OB Manager, Sarah Baumgartner. “We are grateful our patients have chosen Lakewood for their care during these ‘new beginnings.’”

To schedule an OB appointment at Lakewood, call 218-894-8381. For more information on Lakewood’s OB services, contact the Expectations office at 218-894-8525, or visit www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com.

