Public hearing held on solid waste solutions

A public hearing was held Dec. 20 at the regular meeting of the Todd County Board of Commissioners for issues related to Solid Waste.

Mike Hanan who acts as the director, said that solid waste has two main sources of revenue:

o Tipping fees and MSW disposal fees, and

o Parcel fees.

The purpose of the hearing was to discuss the ways that solid waste might solve their ongoing budget issues.

Hanan presented some options in the short-term arena which included:

o Approve or not approve the Solid Waste Department request to increase the per pound rate for MSW disposal from $0.05 per pound to $0.07 per pound, and

o Approve or not approve the Solid Waste Department request to increase the per ton rate for MSW disposal from $90 per ton to $94 per ton.

A long-term solution presented was to approve or not approve a Volume Based Service Fee for commercially coded parcels which was presented previously durung the budget process.

He said that the volume based option will bring the commercial parcels more in line with what they actually generate than where they are now.

Commissioner David Kircher said that he was in favor of the long-term solutions because the short-term fixes only bring them back to the board every year.

Kircher asked about their upcoming building needs and if the long-term option presented would help them meet their goals.

Hanan said that they’ve been setting aside $50,000 each year for this and wondered if the $240,000 paid back to them from the county could be transferred in part or whole to that fund.

Transfer Station Supervisor Jeremy Clasemann said that it was hard when budgeting to give the commissioners more than an approximation of what income they’ll have, because they never know what will come in.

Another change discussed was that starting in January 2017, the county will be paying a flat fee each month to the Perham incinerator facility because of the shortages in garbage.

Commissioner Randy Neumann said that was like going to the bank and borrowing $10,000 when they only make $6,000.

The county will be paying Perham $74,141 per month.

He said they think they will get 7,000 tons, but 8,600 tons of garbage are expected so they are 1,600 tons short.

Hanan said that not all of the garbage in Todd County goes to Perham.

Their designation plan should help with this and that all but two of the garbage haulers that service Todd County have signed the contract to take garbage to Perham.

“That will go a long way in shoring things up,” said Hanan.

Chair Barb Becker asked about the diverted garbage as in times when the incinerator is down and not taking garbage.

“What happens with that? We are paying double on that,” said Becker.

Hanan said they would always have diverted waste, but that the only time they would pay double is if the garbage is acceptable waste and it gets diverted at the facility.