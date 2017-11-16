Public asked for input on comprehensive plan

As the City of Staples creates their updated comprehensive plan, they’re interested in gathering input from local residents and business owners. The Staples Community Visioning Session is one of the tools they’re utilizing to collect this information.

The listening session will be an open house style and will be held Monday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Timbers Restaurant and Event Center in Staples.

A short presentation will begin the event, providing residents with an update of the work completed to date and the necessary steps moving towards adoption of the document.

Staples residents are welcome to stop any time during the event for the comprehensive plan presentation and to participate in one-on-one discussionson the future of Staples.

More information is available on the progress of the project and can be found on the project’s website: GOstaples2035.wordpress.com

Comments or questions on the comprehensive plan can be directed to Tad Erickson, Regional Development Planner, Region Five 218-894-3233 Ext #7 or at terickson@regionfive.org.