Program for farmers to recycle plastic

Farmers have heard about this, now it’s here, on the ground, in Minnesota.

The first 400 new Ag Plastic Recycling Dumpsters were delivered January 9, to the Pope County Fairgrounds in Glenwood. The program, offered by Revolution Plastics, is part of an effort led by a core group of nine Central Minnesota counties, the Recycling Association of Minnesota and from a grant by the MPCA, to recycle Minnesota’s agricultural plastics. The nine counties are: Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Pope, Douglas, Otter Tail, Sibley, Nicollet and Le Sueur. In December, 134 free dumpsters were placed on Winona County farms and are now collecting dairy wrap, bale wrap, silage bunker covers and selected other agricultural film plastics at no cost to the farmers.

The dumpsters are being staged at the Pope County Fairgrounds for later distribution to farmers who have signed up and are qualified agricultural producers. They will come in to the site for the one day event in late February or early March. Only farmers that have signed up for a dumpster will be contacted to come and get their dumpster on the dispersal day.

With the first 100 dumpsters arriving January 9, another 100 dumpsters will arrive each week until the 400 total dumpsters have been delivered this month. Once all the dumpsters have arrived and four hundred farmers have signed up and been accepted, each will be notified of the date and time to come and have their agricultural plastic recycling dumpster loaded onto their trucks or trailers to take to their farms.

All agricultural producers within an 80 mile radius of Sauk Centre are strongly encouraged to sign up immediately to help ensure they’ll have the opportunity to access a free recycling dumpster in March. Minnesota ag producers outside of this immediate area are encouraged to sign up now as well, since future placement of additional collection hubs will be considered based on sufficient sign ups. Revolution Plastics has already rolled out this same program for dairy and beef producers in Wisconsin, parts of Illinois and Iowa.

The dumpsters, once in place at the farms, will be serviced by Revolution Plastics, a sister company to Delta Plastics, one of the largest agricultural film plastic manufacturers in the country. Delta and Revolution are committed to recycling the plastics they make and have been providing this service to the agricultural community throughout the southern United States for twenty years.

For more information contact Brita Sailer, Recycling Association of Minnesota brita@recycleminnesota.org 651-641-4560.