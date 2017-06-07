Persistence pays off for Staples man

Rick Odden’s persistence paid off on a $1 ticket purchase in a big way after the same set of numbers he has been playing for a number of years were drawn on June 22 to win a $31,000 Northstar Cash jackpot.

The Staples resident picks his own set of numbers using family birthdays. He didn’t even need his ticket for him to know he was the winner. “I knew I won when I checked the winning numbers over the phone,” he said. “All my numbers were there.”

Odden said he still plans to play the same set of numbers. “I’d like to hit a really big jackpot someday.”

Odden claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Roseville on June 28. Staples Express LLC, located at 129 2nd Ave. N.E. in Staples sold the winning ticket. The business will receive a $310 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery players have won more than $6.5 billion. More than $2.7 billion in lottery proceeds have helped our state - more than $1.1 billion has helped preserve, restore and protect Minnesota’s environment in each of the 87 counties and lamost $1.5 billion has helped fund state programs including education, public safety and health and human services.