Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Staples

A 28-year-old Wisconsin man sustained life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while he was in the roadway at the intersection of Hwys 10 and 210 in Staples Jan. 26.

The incident took place shortly after 9 p.m. and the road conditions were dry.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Susan Marie Horstmann, 55, of Staples, was westbound on Hwy 10 when it struck the pedestrian, Tyler James Schreck of New Richmond. Horstmann was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not suspected in her case.

Schreck was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Whether alcohol was suspected in his case is pending, the report said.

Through investigation, police found that the party was intentionally attempting to be struck by the vehicle. The party involved is alive and in stable condition. There were no violations on the part of the motorist.