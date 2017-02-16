Home / News / Paul Bunyan highlights area landmarks during
...Paul Bunyan gave to me, a giant bra from Wahoo Valley. Pictured above are members of the Staples World staff, recipients of the first gift from the giant lumberjack. Front row, from left, Robert McKimmy, Dawn Timbs, Brenda Halvorson. Back row, Jim Vollegraaf, Kathy Odden, Gary Mueller, Janice Winter. (Staples World photo)

Paul Bunyan highlights area landmarks during

Thu, 02/16/2017 - 4:00am admin1
The Twelve Months of ‘17’

Get your singing voice out and join the Staples World in highlighting a variety of area landmarks during the debut of, ‘The Twelve Months of ‘17.’

Sung to the tune of ‘The Twelve Days Of Christmas,’ the new lyrics have a northwoods flavor, with Paul Bunyan taking the place of the ‘true love’ who bestowed gifts during the familiar cumulative song. 

Stay tuned to find out what the giant lumberjack delivers each month. A photo will be included in the paper and a video with the verse in song will be posted at the Staples World website and Facebook page. Roving reporters will be recruiting participants willing to sing about Paul Bunyan’s generosity during the course of the year. Or call 218-894-1112 to volunteer.

Paul got off to a late start in January (apparently he and Lucette were celebrating their wedding anniversary in Hackensack), so the first two verses of the song will be featured during February.

‘On the first month of ‘17 Paul Bunyan gave to me...a giant bra from Wahoo Valley.’

