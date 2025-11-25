Parade of Lights kicks off Christmas season in Staples

Christmas events in Staples:

• The second annual Holiday Parade of Lights will be held Saturday, Nov. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m., starting at the high school and heading through downtown Staples.

• The Staples Lions Club is coordinating the Lights in the Pines display at Pine Grove Park, open 5-8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December.

• The Staples Chamber of Commerce is starting a Shop Local program for the 12 days of Christmas Dec. 12-23. Participants can qualify for prizes to be drawn Dec. 23. Details can be found

ˆ• The Staples Area Men’s and Women’s Chorus are hosting the Community Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 13.

• The Polar Xpress, presented by Central Lakes College and the Staples Historical Society will be held Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 14, from 12 -4 p.m. each day. This free event for all ages includes model trains, crafts, activities, artifacts from history, including Christmas and railroad memorabilita, and a festival of trees. New this year, vendors and a new theme. The Polar Xpress is held at Central Lakes College in Staples.