Oshkosh Defense contractor puts Gary’s Diesel in Tier 1 status

Repairing medium and heavy tactical vehicles takes specialty training and a flexible schedule. Gary’s Diesel in Staples, owned by Gary Hoemberg, has done such a good job of keeping up Oshkosh Defense vehicles, the military contractor recently awarded them with “Tier 1 Standards,” the highest honor the company gives.

“It’s nice to have a service provider as responsive and dependable as Gary has been,” said Jim Erickson of Oshkosh Defense.

On Dec. 21, Erickson traveled to Staples to present Hoemberg with a Tier 1 Standards plaque and also to help put up an Oshkosh Defense preferred service provider sign in front of the shop, located along Highway 10 west of Staples.

Erickson said they have service providers in 166 countries around the world and this is just the second Tier 1 Standards award they have given out. He said the standard is to reach 90 percent on their metrics, although Gary’s Diesel is at 100 percent.

Hoemberg said he started working with Oshkosh Defense in 2005, when the company sent out a request to fill their workload need. He said it took a lot of training to get ready, as there are 34 models of medium tactical vehicles and several models of heavy vehicles.

At first Hoemberg was repairing all the vehicles in the state. Now he said they cover about half of the state.

And the load is only going to get heavier. Erickson said they are working on a defense contract to add light tactical vehicles to their fleet soon, so the workers at Gary’s Diesel will have more training to keep up with the new vehicles.