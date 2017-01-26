Nominations open for inaugural Minnesota Job Honor Awards

The Minnesota Job Honor Awards is accepting nominations for its first awards event set for May 10 in the Twin Cities. The awards will celebrate “A New Kind of Hero” – Minnesotans who have overcome significant barriers to employment and the employers who hire them. Deadline for nominations is Feb. 15.

The awards will be presented in partnership with the Minnesota Chamber’s workforce conference, “The Hidden Labor Pool: Are you looking in the right places?” This program will examine Minnesota’s workforce shortage and introduce employers to frequently-overlooked talent pools. Speakers and panelists will challenge participants to think differently about where they look for employees, sharing “best practices.”

“Minnesota employers continue to seek new solutions to our state’s workforce shortage,” said Doug Loon, Minnesota Chamber president. “Finding qualified workers is a persistent challenge among companies of all types and sizes. The Minnesota Job Honor Awards is one way to engage our state’s untapped workforce by shining a spotlight on success stories.”

America’s Job Honor Awards was founded in Iowa in 2014 and is spreading nationwide. Previous honorees have overcome physical and mental disabilities, criminal convictions, limited English proficiency and long-term unemployment in their struggle for employment. For additional information, and to submit a nomination, visit www.JobHonor.org.