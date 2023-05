The Staples Motley Area Ministerial invites you to join together with them and millions of individuals across our nation on Thursday, May 4 for the annual National Day of Prayer. This local prayer event will take place at the Staples Government Center (122 6th Street NE) from noon to 1 p.m.

At this gathering, prayer will be offered on behalf of our government, churches, military, families, educational institutions, media and our businesses.