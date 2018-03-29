Motley boy still missing, investigation continues

The investigation into the missing juvenile runaway from rural Motley continues, according to a March 26 report from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch.

Dylan Joseph Vorbeck, 15, has been missing since March 10, 2018. The investigation has revealed that the juvenile is possibly in the presence of a family member or other parties known to him.

Vorbeck left his home wearing a two-tone blue jacket and red shoes. He is described as 5 ft. 5 inches tall and approximately 130 lbs with short brown hair and brown/hazel eyes. It is believed that Vorbeck left his home on his own.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information about the location or information of the juvenile to contact their office at 218-547-1424, or your local law enforcement agency.