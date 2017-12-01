Minor injuries in car-bus accident

A bus-car accident occurred at the intersection of Warner Road and 8th Street NE in Staples on Jan. 9, around 9:20 a.m. The bus driver, Robert Erickson, 67, told police he did not see the car when he pulled into the intersection. The car driven by Tiffany Brandt, 31, of Staples, was traveling east on Warner Road and did not have a stop sign. The car hit the right side of the bus. Brandt and a child in the car were transported by ambulance to Lakewood Health System Hospital with minor injuries. There were no students on the bus and Erickson was uninjured. (Staples World photo by Mark Anderson)