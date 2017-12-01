Home / News / Minor injuries in car-bus accident

Minor injuries in car-bus accident

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 4:00am admin1

A bus-car accident occurred at the intersection of Warner Road and 8th Street NE in Staples on Jan. 9, around 9:20 a.m. The bus driver, Robert Erickson, 67, told police he did not see the car when he pulled into the intersection. The car driven by Tiffany Brandt, 31, of Staples, was traveling east on Warner Road and did not have a stop sign. The car hit the right side of the bus. Brandt and a child in the car were transported by ambulance to Lakewood Health System Hospital with minor injuries. There were no students on the bus and Erickson was uninjured. (Staples World photo by Mark Anderson)

 

Staples World

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 100
Staples, MN 56479
Telephone: (218) 894-1112 - Fax: (218) 894-3570
Toll Free: 1-888-894-1112
E Mail: info@staplesworld.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media